Q4 2021 Earnings Forecast for Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) Issued By Oppenheimer

Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer boosted their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Teladoc Health in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 19th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Wiederhorn now expects that the health services provider will post earnings of ($0.57) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.58). Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $185.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Teladoc Health’s FY2024 earnings at $0.77 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on TDOC. Stephens cut their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $185.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $208.00 to $207.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $205.00 to $193.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.64.

Shares of TDOC opened at $72.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market cap of $11.67 billion, a PE ratio of -12.63 and a beta of 0.36. The company’s fifty day moving average is $95.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.44. Teladoc Health has a fifty-two week low of $72.51 and a fifty-two week high of $308.00.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The health services provider reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.17. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 43.60% and a negative return on equity of 1.47%. The company had revenue of $521.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $516.79 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.13) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 80.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio increased its stake in Teladoc Health by 52.8% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 212,638 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $26,964,000 after purchasing an additional 73,436 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 27.2% during the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 15,275 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,937,000 after buying an additional 3,267 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its stake in Teladoc Health by 14.5% in the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 66,714 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $11,094,000 after purchasing an additional 8,432 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in Teladoc Health by 0.9% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 184,548 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $23,403,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608 shares during the period. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Teladoc Health in the second quarter worth $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.49% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CMO Stephany Verstraete sold 1,000 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.25, for a total value of $154,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.77, for a total value of $191,540.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 19,296 shares of company stock worth $2,642,873. 6.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

