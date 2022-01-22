Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Juniper Networks, Inc.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NYSE:JNPR)

Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Juniper Networks in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, January 18th. KeyCorp analyst T. Blakey expects that the network equipment provider will post earnings of $0.40 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Juniper Networks’ Q1 2022 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.49 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.45 EPS.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The network equipment provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.46. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 8.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share.

JNPR has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Juniper Networks from $33.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Juniper Networks from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Juniper Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Juniper Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Juniper Networks from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.38.

NYSE:JNPR opened at $32.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $33.45 and a 200-day moving average of $30.28. The company has a market cap of $10.69 billion, a PE ratio of 73.04, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.90. Juniper Networks has a one year low of $23.12 and a one year high of $36.03.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 177.78%.

In other news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.58, for a total value of $186,536.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Kenneth Bradley Miller sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.44, for a total transaction of $176,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 48,220 shares of company stock worth $1,524,457. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 61,100 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,671,000 after purchasing an additional 7,049 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 140.8% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,370 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 492,144 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $13,461,000 after purchasing an additional 13,936 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in Juniper Networks by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 11,998 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 1,442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Juniper Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at about $245,000. 92.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Juniper Networks Company Profile

Juniper Networks, Inc engages in the design, development, and sale of products and services for high-performance networks. Its products address network requirements for global service provides, cloud providers, national governments, research and public sector organizations, and other enterprises. The company was founded by Pradeep S.

