Activision Blizzard, Inc. to Post FY2021 Earnings of $3.40 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Uerkwitz now anticipates that the company will earn $3.40 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $3.46. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock.

Get Activision Blizzard alerts:

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.02. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 29.18% and a return on equity of 16.39%. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.66 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Edward Jones cut shares of Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Activision Blizzard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $106.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $77.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Activision Blizzard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.22.

Shares of Activision Blizzard stock opened at $81.35 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 5.56 and a current ratio of 5.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.36 billion, a PE ratio of 24.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.71. Activision Blizzard has a 52-week low of $56.40 and a 52-week high of $104.53. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.91.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ATVI. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 68.5% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in Activision Blizzard during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 42.9% during the 3rd quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 769.2% during the third quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.12% of the company’s stock.

About Activision Blizzard

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of interactive entertainment. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content, particularly for the console platform.

Featured Article: Price-Sales Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.