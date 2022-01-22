SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) Stock Price Up 13.6% on Analyst Upgrade

SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI) rose 13.6% on Thursday after Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on the stock from $28.00 to $30.00. Rosenblatt Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock. SoFi Technologies traded as high as $15.64 and last traded at $15.57. Approximately 1,775,311 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 46,741,469 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.71.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of SoFi Technologies from $30.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup started coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research report on Monday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Wedbush started coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of SoFi Technologies from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.70.

In other news, Director Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 7,361,378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.60, for a total value of $159,005,764.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director George Thompson Hutton sold 103,462 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.52, for a total transaction of $1,916,116.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,541,508 shares of company stock valued at $378,577,910. Corporate insiders own 35.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $312,000. Well Done LLC bought a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $201,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $222,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $182,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of SoFi Technologies by 73.5% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,338,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,153,000 after purchasing an additional 566,730 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.81% of the company’s stock.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.65. The company has a quick ratio of 17.57, a current ratio of 17.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $277.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $263.16 million. On average, research analysts forecast that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post -1.81 EPS for the current year.

About SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI)

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides digital financial services. The company operates through three reportable segments: Lending, Financial Services, and Technology Platform. Its financial services allow its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money. The company offers student loans; personal loans for debt consolidation and home improvement projects; and home loans.

