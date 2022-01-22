Williams Industrial Services Group (OTCMKTS:WLMS) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Williams Industrial Services Group (OTCMKTS:WLMS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Williams Industrial Services Group provides general and specialty construction, maintenance and modification and plant management support services. It serves nuclear, hydro and fossil power generation, pulp and paper, refining, petrochemical and other process and manufacturing industries. Williams Industrial Services Group, formerly known as Global Power Equipment Group, is based in IRVING, Texas. “

Separately, Litchfield Hills Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Williams Industrial Services Group in a report on Friday, November 19th.

OTCMKTS WLMS opened at $3.15 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.23. The company has a market cap of $81.64 million, a P/E ratio of 105.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.01. Williams Industrial Services Group has a 1 year low of $2.62 and a 1 year high of $6.50.

Williams Industrial Services Group (OTCMKTS:WLMS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $73.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.80 million. Williams Industrial Services Group had a return on equity of 9.61% and a net margin of 0.32%. Equities research analysts forecast that Williams Industrial Services Group will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director David A. B. Brown purchased 11,137 shares of Williams Industrial Services Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.60 per share, with a total value of $40,093.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David A. B. Brown purchased 55,778 shares of Williams Industrial Services Group stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.60 per share, with a total value of $200,800.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 90,187 shares of company stock valued at $317,293. 31.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wynnefield Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of Williams Industrial Services Group by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wynnefield Capital Inc. now owns 6,398,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,301,000 after buying an additional 46,700 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Williams Industrial Services Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,322,000. Walthausen & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Williams Industrial Services Group by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 395,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,305,000 after purchasing an additional 12,120 shares in the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Williams Industrial Services Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,465,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Williams Industrial Services Group by 27.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 138,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 30,270 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.19% of the company’s stock.

About Williams Industrial Services Group

Williams Industrial Services Group Inc provides construction, maintenance, and support services to energy, power, and industrial end markets in the United States and Canada. The company offers maintenance, modification, repair, and other capital project services to extend life cycles of nuclear, paper, chemical, fossil fuel, industrial gas, hydro power, natural gas, municipal water and wastewater, and other facilities.

