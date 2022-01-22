Citius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CTXR) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Strong Sell”

Citius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CTXR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company. It engaged in the development and commercialization of critical care products targeting medical needs with a focus on anti-infective products, adjunctive cancer care and prescription products. Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Cranford, New Jersey. “

Get Citius Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several other research firms also recently commented on CTXR. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Maxim Group started coverage on shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price target for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ CTXR opened at $1.47 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $214.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.44 and a beta of 1.45. Citius Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $1.15 and a 52-week high of $4.56. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.87.

Citius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CTXR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 15th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03). On average, analysts predict that Citius Pharmaceuticals will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CTXR. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals by 321.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,124,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,272,000 after purchasing an additional 6,195,888 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $6,852,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals by 484.3% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,298,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,519,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076,263 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals by 123.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,905,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,631,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051,301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals by 91.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,898,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,606,000 after purchasing an additional 909,255 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

About Citius Pharmaceuticals

Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the development and commercialization of critical care products, with a focus on anti-infectives in adjunct cancer care, unique prescription products, and stem cell therapy. It is currently advancing four proprietary product candidates: Mino-Lok, which is an antibiotic lock solution used to treat patients with catheter-related bloodstream infections; Mino-Wrap, a liquifying gel-based wrap for reduction of tissue expander infections following breast reconstructive surgeries; Halo-Lido, a corticosteroid-lidocaine topical formulation that is intended to provide anti-inflammatory and anesthetic relief to persons suffering from hemorrhoids; NoveCite, a mesenchymal stem cell therapy for the treatment of acute respiratory distress syndrome.

Featured Article: What is an overbought condition?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Citius Pharmaceuticals (CTXR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Citius Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citius Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.