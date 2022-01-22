ATB Capital Raises Precision Drilling (TSE:PD) Price Target to C$91.00

Precision Drilling (TSE:PD) (NYSE:PDS) had its price objective lifted by ATB Capital from C$75.00 to C$91.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. ATB Capital currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on PD. TD Securities raised Precision Drilling from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a C$57.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Tudor Pickering & Holt reissued a buy rating on shares of Precision Drilling in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Evercore raised their price objective on Precision Drilling from C$78.00 to C$82.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Precision Drilling in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price target on Precision Drilling from C$55.00 to C$65.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$63.77.

Precision Drilling stock opened at C$50.92 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.51, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market capitalization of C$677.44 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.64. Precision Drilling has a 1-year low of C$24.67 and a 1-year high of C$62.26. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$46.03 and a 200-day moving average price of C$46.32.

Precision Drilling (TSE:PD) (NYSE:PDS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported C($2.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($1.66) by C($1.20). The firm had revenue of C$253.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$262.73 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Precision Drilling will post -2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Precision Drilling

Precision Drilling Corporation, an oilfield services company, provides oil and natural gas drilling and related products and services in North America and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services, and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment offers onshore well drilling services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas industry.

