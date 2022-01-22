Saputo (TSE:SAP) PT Lowered to C$35.00

Saputo (TSE:SAP) had its price target trimmed by National Bankshares from C$36.00 to C$35.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. National Bank Financial cut their price target on Saputo to C$36.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Cfra boosted their price target on Saputo from C$34.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Monday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Saputo from C$42.00 to C$39.00 and set a na rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Desjardins cut their price target on Saputo from C$40.00 to C$38.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price target on Saputo from C$42.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Friday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$38.00.

Saputo stock opened at C$26.92 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of C$11.18 billion and a PE ratio of 24.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.33, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.54. Saputo has a one year low of C$26.86 and a one year high of C$42.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$28.90 and a 200 day moving average of C$32.43.

Saputo (TSE:SAP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported C$0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.32 by C($0.04). The company had revenue of C$3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$3.55 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Saputo will post 1.8700001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 6th. Saputo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.00%.

Saputo Company Profile

Saputo Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes dairy products in Canada, the United States, Argentina, Australia, and the United Kingdom. The company offers cheeses, including mozzarella and cheddar; specialty cheeses, such as ricotta, provolone, blue, parmesan, goat cheese, feta, romano, and havarti; fine cheeses comprising brie and camembert; and other cheeses that include brick, colby, farmer, munster, monterey jack, fresh curd, and processed cheeses.

