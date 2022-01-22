Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) PT Raised to C$111.00

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) (NYSE:TD) had its price target increased by Barclays from C$99.00 to C$111.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Desjardins increased their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$100.00 to C$107.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. CIBC increased their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$99.00 to C$108.00 in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$91.00 to C$104.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. National Bankshares increased their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$93.00 to C$106.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Veritas Investment Research downgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from a buy rating to a reduce rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$100.55.

Shares of TD stock opened at C$100.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$183.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.99. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$96.62 and a 200 day moving average of C$89.31. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 1 year low of C$72.26 and a 1 year high of C$104.17.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) (NYSE:TD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported C$2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.97 by C$0.12. The firm had revenue of C$10.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$9.98 billion. Equities analysts predict that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 7.6300002 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be paid a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. This is a positive change from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.93%.

In other Toronto-Dominion Bank news, Senior Officer Theresa Lynn Currie sold 53,724 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$94.88, for a total value of C$5,097,333.12. Also, Senior Officer Ajai Bambawale sold 19,288 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$95.06, for a total transaction of C$1,833,517.28.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network.

