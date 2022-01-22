Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE) PT Raised to C$6.00 at Raymond James

Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE) had its price target boosted by Raymond James from C$5.75 to C$6.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on TVE. CIBC boosted their target price on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$5.00 to C$5.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. ATB Capital boosted their price objective on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$4.75 to C$5.25 and gave the stock a na rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$3.75 to C$4.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$5.00 to C$5.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Acumen Capital boosted their price objective on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$5.00 to C$5.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$5.05.

TSE:TVE opened at C$4.46 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.43. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.81 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.05. Tamarack Valley Energy has a 12 month low of C$1.28 and a 12 month high of C$4.88. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$3.84 and its 200 day moving average is C$3.18.

Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported C$0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.08 by C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$211.53 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Tamarack Valley Energy will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0083 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Tamarack Valley Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 13.57%.

In related news, Senior Officer Brian Leslie Schmidt sold 66,562 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.08, for a total value of C$271,572.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,152,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$8,783,619.84. Also, Senior Officer Martin Malek acquired 55,647 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$3.59 per share, for a total transaction of C$199,772.73. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 521,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,872,439.89. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 60,383 shares of company stock worth $217,618.

Tamarack Valley Energy

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian sedimentary basin. It primarily holds interests in Cardium light oil plays in Wilson Creek/Alder Flats/Pembina, and Garrington and Lochend areas in Alberta; Viking light oil resource plays in Redwater and Westlock in Alberta, as well as in the Consort area of southeast Alberta and Hoosier area of southwest Saskatchewan; Barons Sands light oil plays located in the Penny area of Southern Alberta; and heavy oil properties located in Hatton area of Saskatchewan.

