DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV) Stock Price Down 6.5% After Analyst Downgrade

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV)’s share price traded down 6.5% during mid-day trading on Friday after Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on the stock from $41.00 to $30.00. The stock traded as low as $22.71 and last traded at $23.11. 20,732 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 875,356 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.72.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on DV. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of DoubleVerify from $37.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of DoubleVerify from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DoubleVerify from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Cannonball Research assumed coverage on shares of DoubleVerify in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DoubleVerify presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

In other DoubleVerify news, CFO Nicola T. Allais sold 12,922 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.33, for a total value of $417,768.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Matthew F. Mclaughlin sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.98, for a total transaction of $979,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 60,837 shares of company stock valued at $1,795,883 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 5.61% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of DoubleVerify during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of DoubleVerify during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of DoubleVerify during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in shares of DoubleVerify during the 2nd quarter valued at $93,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of DoubleVerify during the 3rd quarter valued at $160,000. Institutional investors own 81.20% of the company’s stock.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $30.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.58.

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.02). DoubleVerify had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 4.20%. The firm had revenue of $83.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.77 million. Equities analysts forecast that DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc offers a software platform for digital media measurement, data, and analytics. The company offers DV Authentic Ad, a metric of digital media quality that evaluates the existence of fraud, brand safety, viewability, and geography for each digital ad; DV Authentic Attention solution that provides exposure and engagement predictive analytics to drive campaign performance; and Custom Contextual solution, which allows advertisers to match their ads to relevant content to maximize user engagement and drive campaign performance.

