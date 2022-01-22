Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) Hits New 12-Month Low After Analyst Downgrade

Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday after Citigroup lowered their price target on the stock from $120.00 to $61.00. The stock traded as low as $36.04 and last traded at $36.39, with a volume of 284151 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $39.33.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on BILI. Morgan Stanley cut Bilibili from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. HSBC cut Bilibili from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. TheStreet cut Bilibili from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Bilibili from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Bilibili from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.50.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Bilibili by 60.5% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 534,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,085,000 after acquiring an additional 201,374 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Bilibili by 49,499.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,799,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,140,000 after acquiring an additional 2,794,256 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its stake in Bilibili by 60.4% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 30,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,720,000 after acquiring an additional 11,499 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC increased its stake in Bilibili by 134.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 15,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,949,000 after acquiring an additional 9,183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Bilibili in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,521,000. 46.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock has a market cap of $11.26 billion, a PE ratio of -15.89 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 2.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $53.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.58.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported ($4.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($3.36). The company had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.15 billion. Bilibili had a negative return on equity of 27.36% and a negative net margin of 31.83%. Bilibili’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.45) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Bilibili Inc. will post -2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bilibili Company Profile (NASDAQ:BILI)

Bilibili, Inc is a holding company, which represents the iconic brand of online entertainment for young generations in China. It offers a wide array of content serving young generations’ diverse interests. The firm enables broad video-based content consumption scenarios centered around professional user generated videos, or professional user generated videos (PUGV), supplemented with live broadcasting, occupationally generated videos, or occupationally generated videos (OGV), and more.

