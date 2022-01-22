Short Interest in Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) Expands By 19.7%

Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 260,000 shares, a growth of 19.7% from the December 15th total of 217,300 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 100,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days.

Several analysts have commented on IPAR shares. Citigroup increased their target price on Inter Parfums from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. BWS Financial increased their target price on Inter Parfums from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Inter Parfums from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $109.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on Inter Parfums from $129.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Inter Parfums currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.25.

In related news, insider Pelayo Frederic Garcia sold 645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $69,015.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jean Madar sold 23,112 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.43, for a total value of $2,205,578.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 76,857 shares of company stock worth $7,174,668 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 44.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Inter Parfums by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,973,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,065,000 after buying an additional 22,327 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Inter Parfums by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 583,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,036,000 after purchasing an additional 20,027 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Inter Parfums by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 435,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,590,000 after purchasing an additional 11,297 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Inter Parfums by 27.2% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 428,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,023,000 after purchasing an additional 91,717 shares during the period. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Inter Parfums by 31.1% in the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 342,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,589,000 after purchasing an additional 81,203 shares during the period. 54.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of IPAR opened at $89.96 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.40. The company has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.68 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Inter Parfums has a 12 month low of $58.29 and a 12 month high of $108.35.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $262.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.20 million. Inter Parfums had a return on equity of 14.28% and a net margin of 12.12%. The company’s revenue was up 63.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Inter Parfums will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Inter Parfums’s payout ratio is 30.77%.

Inter Parfums Company Profile

Inter Parfums, Inc engages in the business of manufacturing, marketing, and distributing wide array of fragrances and related products. It operates through the European Based Operations and United States Based Operations segments. The European Based Operations segment conducts primarily in France. The United States Based Operations segment includes the sale of prestige brand name fragrances.

