Impac Mortgage Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IMH) Short Interest Update

Impac Mortgage Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IMH) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 69,400 shares, an increase of 19.9% from the December 15th total of 57,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 71,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN IMH opened at $1.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $21.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.19 and a beta of 0.55. Impac Mortgage has a 52-week low of $1.00 and a 52-week high of $4.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 244.31, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.18.

Impac Mortgage (NYSEAMERICAN:IMH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.13). Impac Mortgage had a negative net margin of 13.52% and a negative return on equity of 28.29%.

In related news, major shareholder Rhp Trust, Dated May 31, 2011 sold 675,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.30, for a total value of $877,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IMH. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Impac Mortgage in the second quarter valued at $66,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Impac Mortgage in the second quarter valued at $108,000. EMG Holdings L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Impac Mortgage in the third quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Impac Mortgage by 30.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 426,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after buying an additional 100,001 shares in the last quarter. 12.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Impac Mortgage

Impac Mortgage Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of mortgage and real estate solutions. It operates through the following segments: Mortgage Lending, Real Estate Services, and Long-Term Mortgage Portfolio. The Mortgage Lending segment offers mortgage lending product through lending channels, retail, wholesale and correspondent, retains mortgage servicing rights, and warehouse lending facilities.

