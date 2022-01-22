Coeur Mining, Inc. Forecasted to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $0.01 Per Share (NYSE:CDE)

Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James issued their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Coeur Mining in a research note issued on Monday, January 17th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur anticipates that the basic materials company will earn $0.01 per share for the year. Raymond James has a “Market Perform” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Coeur Mining’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.05 EPS and Q2 2022 earnings at $0.04 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Noble Financial restated a “hold” rating on shares of Coeur Mining in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Coeur Mining from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Coeur Mining from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.50.

Shares of NYSE CDE opened at $5.08 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -254.00 and a beta of 1.74. Coeur Mining has a one year low of $4.56 and a one year high of $12.60.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.09). Coeur Mining had a negative net margin of 1.02% and a positive return on equity of 3.82%. The business had revenue of $208.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, SVP Hans John Rasmussen sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.30, for a total value of $146,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Coeur Mining by 4.4% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,860,298 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $16,520,000 after buying an additional 77,733 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in Coeur Mining in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in Coeur Mining by 108,152.5% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 63,869 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $567,000 after buying an additional 63,810 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Coeur Mining by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 32,119 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 4,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its position in shares of Coeur Mining by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 19,421 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,842 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.11% of the company’s stock.

Coeur Mining Company Profile

Coeur Mining, Inc engages in the exploration and development of silver and gold mining properties and mines located in United States, Canada and Mexico. The company operates through the following segments: Palmarejo, Rochester, Kensington, Wharf, and Silvertip. Coeur Mining was founded in 1928 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

