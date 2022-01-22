Essex Property Trust, Inc. to Post FY2021 Earnings of $12.49 Per Share, Truist Financial Forecasts (NYSE:ESS)

Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) – Analysts at Truist Financial reduced their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Essex Property Trust in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, January 18th. Truist Financial analyst M. Lewis now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $12.49 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $12.51. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Essex Property Trust’s Q4 2021 earnings at $3.25 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $14.39 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $15.58 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $16.87 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $18.01 EPS.

ESS has been the topic of a number of other reports. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $363.00 to $371.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Scotiabank lowered Essex Property Trust from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $363.00 to $338.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays increased their price target on Essex Property Trust from $335.00 to $367.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Essex Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $355.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Essex Property Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $356.76.

NYSE ESS opened at $332.08 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $21.61 billion, a PE ratio of 48.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 0.73. Essex Property Trust has a one year low of $235.75 and a one year high of $359.49. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $345.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $333.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.10 by ($1.28). The business had revenue of $360.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $357.54 million. Essex Property Trust had a return on equity of 7.08% and a net margin of 31.27%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.15 earnings per share.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were issued a dividend of $2.09 per share. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 31st. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 121.51%.

In other news, EVP Adam W. Berry sold 3,235 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.95, for a total value of $1,141,793.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Irving F. Lyons III sold 2,412 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.33, for a total value of $854,643.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 78,157 shares of company stock valued at $26,885,395. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 304.8% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,202 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $776,000 after acquiring an additional 1,658 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 53.5% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 132 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 57.5% in the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 1,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $640,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 343,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $120,855,000 after acquiring an additional 28,757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.45% of the company’s stock.

Essex Property Trust Company Profile

Essex Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, management, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of predominantly apartment communities. The company was founded by George M. Marcus in 1971 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

