Huntsman Co. Forecasted to Post FY2021 Earnings of $3.41 Per Share (NYSE:HUN)

Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) – Investment analysts at Seaport Res Ptn reduced their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Huntsman in a report released on Tuesday, January 18th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Harrison now anticipates that the basic materials company will earn $3.41 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $3.46. Seaport Res Ptn has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Huntsman’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.89 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.87 EPS.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. Huntsman had a net margin of 10.12% and a return on equity of 18.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on HUN. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Huntsman from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Huntsman from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Huntsman from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Huntsman from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Huntsman from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Huntsman has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.92.

Shares of NYSE HUN opened at $35.45 on Thursday. Huntsman has a twelve month low of $24.09 and a twelve month high of $38.51. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.30. The company has a market capitalization of $7.73 billion, a PE ratio of 9.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.188 per share. This is a boost from Huntsman’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.13%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 323,475.0% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 25,886 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $903,000 after buying an additional 25,878 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Huntsman during the fourth quarter valued at about $147,000. Radnor Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Huntsman during the fourth quarter valued at about $746,000. Townsend & Associates Inc acquired a new position in shares of Huntsman during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,102,000. Finally, Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 102,660 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,581,000 after buying an additional 14,777 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

Huntsman Company Profile

Huntsman Corp. engages in the manufacturing of differentiated organic chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment manufactures and markets polyurethane chemicals, including MDI products, PO, polyols, PG, TPU, aniline, and MTBE.

