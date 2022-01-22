Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.18 Billion

Wall Street analysts forecast that Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) will post $3.18 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Henry Schein’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.09 billion to $3.26 billion. Henry Schein reported sales of $3.17 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 0.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Henry Schein will report full year sales of $12.25 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $12.16 billion to $12.33 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $12.65 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.41 billion to $12.97 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Henry Schein.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.16. Henry Schein had a net margin of 5.12% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HSIC. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Henry Schein from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Henry Schein from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.60.

HSIC opened at $73.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $10.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.79. Henry Schein has a fifty-two week low of $60.70 and a fifty-two week high of $83.45.

In related news, CEO Stanley M. Bergman sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.43, for a total transaction of $2,262,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSIC. Pendal Group Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 73.3% in the third quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 2,739,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,642,000 after buying an additional 1,159,051 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 57.2% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,208,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,161,000 after buying an additional 803,845 shares during the period. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD boosted its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 7.7% in the second quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 11,018,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $817,467,000 after buying an additional 789,655 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 84.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,399,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,834,000 after buying an additional 641,612 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Henry Schein in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,462,000. Institutional investors own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

Henry Schein

Henry Schein, Inc engages in the provision of health care products and services to medical, dental, and veterinary office-based practitioners. It operates through the Healthcare Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services segments. The Healthcare Distribution segment includes consumable products, small equipment, laboratory products, large equipment, equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical products, diagnostic tests, infection-control products and vitamins.

