KeyCorp Weighs in on O-I Glass, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:OI)

O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp reduced their FY2021 EPS estimates for O-I Glass in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, January 17th. KeyCorp analyst A. Josephson now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $1.80 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.83. KeyCorp has a “Underweight” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for O-I Glass’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.32 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.85 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.88 EPS.

OI has been the topic of several other research reports. TheStreet cut O-I Glass from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded O-I Glass from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on O-I Glass in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on O-I Glass from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on O-I Glass from $14.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, O-I Glass has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.75.

NYSE OI opened at $13.26 on Thursday. O-I Glass has a 1-year low of $10.64 and a 1-year high of $19.46. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.51, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.83, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.73.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.06. O-I Glass had a return on equity of 69.39% and a net margin of 1.23%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in O-I Glass in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new position in O-I Glass in the second quarter worth about $55,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its stake in O-I Glass by 28.6% in the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its stake in O-I Glass by 100.0% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 6,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shelton Capital Management acquired a new position in O-I Glass in the second quarter worth about $166,000. 89.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

O-I Glass Company Profile

O-I Glass, Inc engages in manufacturing of glass products. It offers products to the food and beverage sectors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Perrysburg, OH.

