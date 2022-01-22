FY2021 EPS Estimates for Hudbay Minerals Inc. (TSE:HBM) Raised by Analyst

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM) – Analysts at Raymond James upped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Hudbay Minerals in a note issued to investors on Monday, January 17th. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now anticipates that the mining company will post earnings per share of $0.42 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.25. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Hudbay Minerals’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.28 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.30 EPS.

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The mining company reported C$0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C$0.15. The company had revenue of C$451.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$470.43 million.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on HBM. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$13.00 to C$12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 10th. boosted their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$11.00 to C$11.50 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$12.00 target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, CSFB boosted their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$11.50 to C$12.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$12.79.

Hudbay Minerals stock opened at C$9.63 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$2.52 billion and a PE ratio of -8.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.94, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$9.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$8.49. Hudbay Minerals has a twelve month low of C$6.70 and a twelve month high of C$11.62.

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

