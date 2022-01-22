Vinci (EPA:DG) Given a €119.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Vinci (EPA:DG) has been assigned a €119.00 ($135.23) price objective by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 21.06% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on DG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €107.00 ($121.59) price target on Vinci in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. UBS Group set a €112.00 ($127.27) target price on Vinci in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €109.00 ($123.86) target price on Vinci in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Barclays set a €113.00 ($128.41) target price on Vinci in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €100.00 ($113.64) target price on Vinci in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €107.69 ($122.37).

Shares of DG stock opened at €98.30 ($111.70) on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is €91.26 and its 200 day moving average is €90.77. Vinci has a twelve month low of €69.54 ($79.02) and a twelve month high of €88.80 ($100.91).

VINCI SA engages in the concessions and contracting businesses worldwide. The company designs, finances, builds, and operates infrastructure and facilities comprising motorway, bridge and tunnel, airport, rail, and stadium facilities. It operates a motorway concession with a network of 4,443 kilometers in France; and 45 airports worldwide.

