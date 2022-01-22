Morgan Stanley Reiterates €135.00 Price Target for Airbus (EPA:AIR)

Morgan Stanley set a €135.00 ($153.41) price objective on Airbus (EPA:AIR) in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on AIR. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €159.00 ($180.68) price target on shares of Airbus in a report on Monday, January 17th. Berenberg Bank set a €140.00 ($159.09) price objective on shares of Airbus in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group set a €139.00 ($157.95) price objective on shares of Airbus in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. UBS Group set a €132.00 ($150.00) price objective on shares of Airbus in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €128.00 ($145.45) price objective on shares of Airbus in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €133.31 ($151.49).

Airbus stock opened at €113.40 ($128.86) on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €111.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is €112.45. Airbus has a 12 month low of €68.28 ($77.59) and a 12 month high of €99.97 ($113.60).

Airbus SE designs, manufactures, and distributes aerospace products and solutions in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space. The company's Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

