Kepler Capital Markets Analysts Give SAF-Holland (ETR:SFQ) a €12.00 Price Target

SAF-Holland (ETR:SFQ) has been assigned a €12.00 ($13.64) target price by stock analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Kepler Capital Markets’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 8.11% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €20.90 ($23.75) target price on shares of SAF-Holland in a research note on Thursday, November 25th. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €22.00 ($25.00) price target on shares of SAF-Holland in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Hauck Aufhäuser La… set a €22.00 ($25.00) price target on shares of SAF-Holland in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Warburg Research set a €18.00 ($20.45) price target on shares of SAF-Holland in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €18.15 ($20.63).

Shares of ETR:SFQ opened at €11.10 ($12.61) on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is €12.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is €11.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.82. SAF-Holland has a 12-month low of €10.51 ($11.94) and a 12-month high of €14.49 ($16.47). The company has a market cap of $503.94 million and a P/E ratio of 12.20.

SAF-Holland SE manufactures and supplies chassis-related systems and components for trucks, trailers, semi-trailers, and buses. It offers axle and suspension systems, fifth wheels, coupling systems, kingpins, and landing gears, as well as ball races, braking and EBS systems, lighting systems, disc brakes.

