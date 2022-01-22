FY2021 EPS Estimates for Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM) Cut by Analyst

Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler reduced their FY2021 earnings estimates for Neuronetics in a research note issued to investors on Monday, January 17th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Maeder now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.23) for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($1.21). Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Neuronetics’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.16) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.28) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($1.06) EPS.

Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.03). Neuronetics had a negative return on equity of 34.48% and a negative net margin of 48.71%. The company had revenue of $13.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.18) earnings per share.

STIM has been the subject of several other reports. BTIG Research cut Neuronetics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. lowered their price objective on Neuronetics from $21.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. William Blair cut Neuronetics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Neuronetics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective (down from $18.00) on shares of Neuronetics in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.06.

STIM opened at $3.56 on Thursday. Neuronetics has a 12 month low of $3.54 and a 12 month high of $22.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.24 and a beta of 2.37. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.21.

In other news, Director Bruce Joseph Shook sold 7,797 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.30, for a total transaction of $41,324.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Cascella bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.10 per share, with a total value of $61,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cannell Capital LLC increased its stake in Neuronetics by 58.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 2,085,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,678,000 after purchasing an additional 772,665 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in Neuronetics by 117.5% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,762,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,565,000 after purchasing an additional 952,291 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Neuronetics by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,571,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,310,000 after purchasing an additional 45,723 shares in the last quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Neuronetics by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 1,463,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,451,000 after purchasing an additional 314,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Neuronetics by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,325,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,230,000 after purchasing an additional 112,300 shares in the last quarter. 79.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Neuronetics, Inc commercial stage medical technology company, which engages in the designing, developing and marketing products for the patients suffering from psychiatric disorders. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm offers NeuroStar TMS, a therapy system for the treatment of major depressive disorders in adult patients.

