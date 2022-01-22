NextPlay Technologies (NASDAQ:NXTP) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

NextPlay Technologies (NASDAQ:NXTP) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NextPlay Technologies Inc. is a technology solutions company offering gaming, in-game advertising, crypto-banking, connected TV and travel booking services to consumers and corporations. NextPlay Technologies Inc., formerly known as Monaker Group Inc., is based in SUNRISE, FL. “

Separately, HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on NextPlay Technologies from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of NASDAQ NXTP opened at $0.66 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91. NextPlay Technologies has a one year low of $0.63 and a one year high of $4.99.

NextPlay Technologies (NASDAQ:NXTP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 12th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.02). NextPlay Technologies had a negative net margin of 566.50% and a negative return on equity of 71.24%. Equities analysts anticipate that NextPlay Technologies will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NXTP. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in NextPlay Technologies during the third quarter worth about $35,000. SkyOak Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextPlay Technologies during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NextPlay Technologies during the third quarter worth about $52,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of NextPlay Technologies during the third quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of NextPlay Technologies by 30.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 149,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 34,621 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.02% of the company’s stock.

NextPlay Technologies Company Profile

NextPlay Technologies, Inc provides digital advertising services. It operates as a technology solutions company, which offers gaming, in-game advertising, crypto-banking, connected TV and travel booking services to consumers and corporations within a growing worldwide digital ecosystem. The company was is headquartered in Sunrise, FL.

