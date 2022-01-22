Avon Rubber (LON:AVON) PT Lowered to GBX 1,120 at Berenberg Bank

Avon Rubber (LON:AVON) had its price target cut by Berenberg Bank from GBX 1,740 ($23.74) to GBX 1,120 ($15.28) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

LON AVON opened at GBX 1,058 ($14.44) on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,113.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,781.49. The stock has a market capitalization of £328.22 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.08. Avon Rubber has a 12-month low of GBX 860 ($11.73) and a 12-month high of GBX 3,660 ($49.94).

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a yield of 2.38%. This is a positive change from Avon Rubber’s previous dividend of $0.14. Avon Rubber’s dividend payout ratio is presently -0.65%.

In other Avon Rubber news, insider Nick Keveth sold 6,417 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,157 ($15.79), for a total transaction of £74,244.69 ($101,302.62). In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 2,257 shares of company stock worth $2,131,404.

Avon Rubber p.l.c. designs, manufactures, and sells chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear respiratory protection systems for military, law enforcement, and fire markets worldwide. It offers masks and filters with portfolio of respirators, filters, powered air, and supplied air and long term pedigree for military contracting and supplying chain; escape hoods; underwater rebreathers; and thermal image camera technology and self-contained breathing apparatus, as well as accessories.

