National Research (NASDAQ:NRC) Downgraded to “C+” at TheStreet

TheStreet downgraded shares of National Research (NASDAQ:NRC) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

NASDAQ:NRC opened at $38.88 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $989.46 million, a P/E ratio of 27.57 and a beta of 0.71. National Research has a fifty-two week low of $36.77 and a fifty-two week high of $55.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $41.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.30.

National Research (NASDAQ:NRC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter. National Research had a net margin of 24.96% and a return on equity of 48.54%. The business had revenue of $37.77 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 30th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 29th. National Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.04%.

In other National Research news, major shareholder Amandla Mk Trust sold 5,845 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.57, for a total transaction of $248,821.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 249,652 shares of company stock valued at $10,995,396 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C grew its position in National Research by 55.2% in the second quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 489,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,447,000 after acquiring an additional 173,984 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in National Research by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 881,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,439,000 after purchasing an additional 127,129 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in National Research by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 727,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,221,000 after purchasing an additional 73,597 shares during the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in National Research during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,106,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new position in National Research during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,062,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.82% of the company’s stock.

About National Research

National Research Corp. engages in the provision of analytics and insights that facilitate patient, employee, and customer retention. It offers solutions that address specific needs around market insight, experience, transparency, and governance for healthcare providers, payers, and other healthcare organizations.

