Deckers Outdoor’s (DECK) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Seaport Res Ptn

Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Deckers Outdoor’s Q3 2022 earnings at $8.35 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.44 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $15.15 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $17.95 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $20.87 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on DECK. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Deckers Outdoor from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $388.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They issued a neutral rating and a $390.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a buy rating and a $525.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Deckers Outdoor currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $460.50.

NYSE:DECK opened at $311.67 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $373.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $392.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.55 billion, a PE ratio of 20.06 and a beta of 0.75. Deckers Outdoor has a 12 month low of $276.70 and a 12 month high of $451.49.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The textile maker reported $3.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.68 by ($0.02). Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 30.04% and a net margin of 15.33%. The business had revenue of $721.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $758.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.58 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Deckers Outdoor will post 15.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Wendy W. Yang sold 14,383 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.94, for a total transaction of $6,054,380.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO David Powers sold 2,225 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.48, for a total value of $879,943.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,833 shares of company stock worth $8,250,076. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rheos Capital Works Inc. bought a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the fourth quarter valued at $5,311,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 720 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Deckers Outdoor during the 4th quarter worth $285,000. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,261,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 684 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. 94.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Deckers Outdoor

Deckers Outdoor Corp. engages in the business of designing, marketing, and distributing footwear, apparel, and accessories developed for both everyday casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It operates through the following segments: UGG Brand, HOKA Brand, Teva Brand, Sanuk Brand, Other Brands, and Direct-to-Consumer.

