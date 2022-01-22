Head-To-Head Comparison: Talaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TALS) & Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX)

Talaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TALS) and Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Talaris Therapeutics and Recursion Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Talaris Therapeutics N/A -36.84% -19.41% Recursion Pharmaceuticals -1,425.23% -73.43% -30.57%

This table compares Talaris Therapeutics and Recursion Pharmaceuticals’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Talaris Therapeutics N/A N/A -$22.71 million N/A N/A Recursion Pharmaceuticals $3.96 million 480.09 -$87.01 million N/A N/A

Talaris Therapeutics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Recursion Pharmaceuticals.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

62.6% of Talaris Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 37.4% of Recursion Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Talaris Therapeutics and Recursion Pharmaceuticals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Talaris Therapeutics 0 0 4 0 3.00 Recursion Pharmaceuticals 0 2 4 0 2.67

Talaris Therapeutics presently has a consensus target price of $29.50, indicating a potential upside of 226.33%. Recursion Pharmaceuticals has a consensus target price of $33.67, indicating a potential upside of 199.26%. Given Talaris Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Talaris Therapeutics is more favorable than Recursion Pharmaceuticals.

Summary

Talaris Therapeutics beats Recursion Pharmaceuticals on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Talaris Therapeutics

Talaris Therapeutics, Inc. operates as a late-clinical stage cell therapy company in the United States. The company engages in developing a method of allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplantation to transform the standard of care in solid organ transplantation and severe autoimmune diseases, as well as severe non-malignant blood, immune, and metabolic disorders. Its lead product candidate is FCR001, a novel allogeneic cell therapy that is in Phase II trial for living donor kidney transplant patients. The company is also developing FCR002 in deceased donor kidney transplants; FCR001 in patients with a severe form of scleroderma; and FCR001 for one or more severe non-malignant blood, immune, or metabolic disorders. Talaris Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Louisville, Kentucky.

About Recursion Pharmaceuticals

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. It has four clinical-stage drug candidates focused on rare, monogenic diseases; and 33 additional programs in various stages of preclinical development. Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has strategic agreements with Bayer; Ohio State Innovation Foundation; Chromaderm, Inc.; and Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Salt Lake City, Utah.

