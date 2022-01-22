Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Cantaloupe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTLP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $49.13 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Cantaloupe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTLP) will post $49.13 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Cantaloupe’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $49.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $48.34 million. Cantaloupe posted sales of $38.29 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cantaloupe will report full year sales of $201.66 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $200.66 million to $202.62 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $227.62 million, with estimates ranging from $218.95 million to $233.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Cantaloupe.

Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:CTLP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. Cantaloupe had a negative return on equity of 2.40% and a negative net margin of 1.92%. The business had revenue of $45.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.11) EPS.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CTLP shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Cantaloupe from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cantaloupe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.00.

NASDAQ CTLP opened at $7.69 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $545.74 million, a PE ratio of -153.80 and a beta of 2.06. Cantaloupe has a 52 week low of $7.24 and a 52 week high of $13.25. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

In other Cantaloupe news, Director Hudson Executive Capital Lp purchased 31,354 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.11 per share, for a total transaction of $254,280.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sean E. Feeney purchased 5,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.42 per share, for a total transaction of $48,984.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 56,554 shares of company stock worth $463,065 over the last quarter. Insiders own 18.51% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cantaloupe during the second quarter worth about $32,618,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Cantaloupe in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,391,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Cantaloupe in the second quarter valued at approximately $131,000. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Cantaloupe in the second quarter valued at approximately $403,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in Cantaloupe in the second quarter valued at approximately $571,000. 74.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cantaloupe

Cantaloupe, Inc is a software and payments company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end technology solutions for the unattended retail market. It offers Internet of Things (IoT) and machine-to-machine (M2M) services, which include the ability to remotely monitor, control, and report on the results of distributed assets containing the electronic payment solutions.

