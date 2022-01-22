UBS Group Reiterates €165.00 Price Target for Schneider Electric S.E. (EPA:SU)

UBS Group set a €165.00 ($187.50) price objective on Schneider Electric S.E. (EPA:SU) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €160.00 ($181.82) target price on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €133.00 ($151.14) target price on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €180.00 ($204.55) price target on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €144.00 ($163.64) price target on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €200.00 ($227.27) price target on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Schneider Electric S.E. presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €162.08 ($184.19).

Shares of Schneider Electric S.E. stock opened at €157.98 ($179.52) on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €164.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is €152.39. Schneider Electric S.E. has a 1-year low of €64.88 ($73.73) and a 1-year high of €76.34 ($86.75).

Schneider Electric S.E. provides energy and automation digital solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Energy Management and Industrial Automation. The company offers busway and cable support products, circuit breakers and switches, contactors and protection relays, electrical car charging, electrical protection and control products, emergency lighting, motor starters and protection components, power monitoring and control products, power quality and power factor correction products, pushbuttons, switches, pilot lights and joysticks, software products, and switchboards and enclosures.

