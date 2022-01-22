Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI) PT Set at €202.00 by Kepler Capital Markets

Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI) has been assigned a €202.00 ($229.55) target price by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Kepler Capital Markets’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 2.41% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €256.00 ($290.91) price target on shares of Pernod Ricard in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group set a €196.00 ($222.73) price objective on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group set a €215.00 ($244.32) target price on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Barclays set a €243.00 ($276.14) target price on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €179.00 ($203.41) price objective on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €220.67 ($250.76).

Get Pernod Ricard alerts:

Pernod Ricard stock opened at €197.25 ($224.15) on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of €207.99 and a 200-day moving average price of €195.42. Pernod Ricard has a fifty-two week low of €107.25 ($121.88) and a fifty-two week high of €136.25 ($154.83).

Pernod Ricard SA produces and sells wines and spirits worldwide. Its brands include Absolut Vodka, Ricard pastis, Ballantine's, Chivas Regal, Royal Salute, The Glenlivet Scotch whiskies, Jameson Irish whiskey, Martell cognac, Havana Club rum, Beefeater gin, Malibu liqueur, Mumm, and Perrier-JouÃ«t champagnes, as well Jacob's Creek, Brancott Estate, Campo Viejo, and Kenwood wines.

Read More: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Receive News & Ratings for Pernod Ricard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pernod Ricard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.