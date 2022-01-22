Analysts Expect Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $59.30 Billion

Analysts expect Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) to announce $59.30 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have made estimates for Alphabet’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $60.47 billion and the lowest is $58.49 billion. Alphabet posted sales of $46.43 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 27.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alphabet will report full-year sales of $209.34 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $208.09 billion to $210.64 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $244.83 billion, with estimates ranging from $236.55 billion to $250.46 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Alphabet.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 29.52%. The business had revenue of $53.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $16.40 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. raised their price target on Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Alphabet from $3,071.00 to $3,090.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $3,400.00 price target (up previously from $3,100.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Alphabet from $3,150.00 to $3,210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Alphabet from $3,160.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,239.08.

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $2,607.03 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2,868.56 and its 200-day moving average is $2,804.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 2.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.73 trillion, a PE ratio of 25.11, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.06. Alphabet has a 52 week low of $1,797.28 and a 52 week high of $3,019.33.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Disciplined Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 200.0% during the third quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 15 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. J Arnold Wealth Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.24% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

