Haywood Securities Increases Filo Mining (CVE:FIL) Price Target to C$30.00

Filo Mining (CVE:FIL) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at Haywood Securities from C$22.00 to C$30.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Haywood Securities’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 234.45% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on FIL. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Filo Mining from C$13.00 to C$16.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Pi Financial boosted their price target on shares of Filo Mining from C$13.50 to C$17.15 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Filo Mining in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Filo Mining from C$15.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, boosted their price target on shares of Filo Mining from C$14.50 to C$15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th.

Filo Mining stock opened at C$8.97 on Thursday. Filo Mining has a 1-year low of C$1.60 and a 1-year high of C$11.97. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.72. The company has a current ratio of 9.86, a quick ratio of 9.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$8.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$9.15.

Filo Mining (CVE:FIL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported C($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Filo Mining will post -3.2399998 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Alessandro Bitelli sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.97, for a total value of C$33,521.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 82,000 shares in the company, valued at C$981,704.

About Filo Mining

Filo Mining Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Chile and Argentina. Its flagship property is the Filo del Sol project, a copper, gold, and silver project located along the border of Region III, Chile and San Juan Province, Argentina.

