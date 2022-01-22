IAMGOLD Co. to Post FY2021 Earnings of ($0.06) Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts (TSE:IMG)

IAMGOLD Co. (TSE:IMG) (NYSE:IAG) – Research analysts at Raymond James boosted their FY2021 earnings estimates for IAMGOLD in a research note issued to investors on Monday, January 17th. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now forecasts that the mining company will earn ($0.06) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($0.08). Raymond James also issued estimates for IAMGOLD’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.01) EPS.

IAMGOLD (TSE:IMG) (NYSE:IAG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The mining company reported C($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.01) by C($0.04). The company had revenue of C$370.32 million for the quarter.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of IAMGOLD from C$6.00 to C$5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. raised their price target on shares of IAMGOLD from C$3.75 to C$4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of IAMGOLD in a report on Friday, January 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a C$2.80 target price on the stock. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of IAMGOLD from C$4.50 to C$4.75 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their target price on shares of IAMGOLD to C$4.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$4.11.

TSE:IMG opened at C$3.24 on Thursday. IAMGOLD has a 52 week low of C$2.75 and a 52 week high of C$4.62. The firm has a market cap of C$1.55 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 462.86. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$3.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$3.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.84, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.01.

IAMGOLD Corporation explores for, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North and South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine situated in Burkina Faso, West Africa; the Westwood mine located in Quebec, Canada.

