FY2021 EPS Estimates for Montage Gold Corp. (CVE:MAU) Cut by Raymond James

Montage Gold Corp. (CVE:MAU) – Raymond James cut their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Montage Gold in a research note issued on Monday, January 17th. Raymond James analyst C. Stanley now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.21) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($0.13). Raymond James currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating and a $2.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Montage Gold’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.02) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.04) EPS.

Get Montage Gold alerts:

Montage Gold (CVE:MAU) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 19th. The company reported C($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.05) by C$0.02.

Shares of CVE MAU opened at C$0.68 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.65 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.68. The stock has a market cap of C$71.43 million and a PE ratio of -2.73. Montage Gold has a 1 year low of C$0.58 and a 1 year high of C$1.06.

Montage Gold Company Profile

Montage Gold Corp., a precious metals exploration and development company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The Company's flagship property is the Morondo Gold Project covering an area of 1,143 square kilometers located in the CÃ´te d'Ivoire, West Africa. Montage Gold Corp.

Featured Story: Elliott Wave Theory

Receive News & Ratings for Montage Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Montage Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.