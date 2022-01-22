Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS) Shares Gap Up Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday after Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on the stock from $50.00 to $55.00. The stock had previously closed at $45.59, but opened at $47.63. Emergent BioSolutions shares last traded at $46.96, with a volume of 1,019 shares traded.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on EBS. Benchmark raised shares of Emergent BioSolutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Emergent BioSolutions from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Chardan Capital decreased their price target on shares of Emergent BioSolutions from $92.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Emergent BioSolutions currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.17.

In other news, CFO Richard S. Lindahl acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $37.46 per share, for a total transaction of $112,380.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 10.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its stake in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 25,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 33.6% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 35,126 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,759,000 after purchasing an additional 8,832 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Emergent BioSolutions in the 2nd quarter valued at about $444,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Emergent BioSolutions by 98.9% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 33,639 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,119,000 after acquiring an additional 16,730 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.85% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.18 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $44.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.36. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.35 by ($2.71). The business had revenue of $329.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $484.77 million. Emergent BioSolutions had a return on equity of 18.63% and a net margin of 13.74%. Emergent BioSolutions’s revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.19 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Emergent BioSolutions Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Emergent BioSolutions Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of medical countermeasures. It offers specialty products for civilian and military populations that address accidental, intentional and naturally occurring public health threats. The firm’s products include ACAM2000, BioThrax, Raxibacuma, Vaxchora, and VIGIV.

