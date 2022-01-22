Raymond James Comments on Teck Resources Limited’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:TECK)

Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James reduced their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Teck Resources in a report issued on Monday, January 17th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now anticipates that the basic materials company will earn $4.38 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $4.41. Raymond James also issued estimates for Teck Resources’ Q4 2021 earnings at $1.91 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $2.18 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.52 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.05 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.63 EPS.

Get Teck Resources alerts:

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on TECK. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Teck Resources from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$43.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Teck Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 10th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$48.50 to C$55.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Teck Resources in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Teck Resources has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.45.

Teck Resources stock opened at $32.55 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $17.14 billion, a PE ratio of 23.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.27. Teck Resources has a 52-week low of $17.31 and a 52-week high of $35.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company’s 50 day moving average is $28.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.95.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.40. Teck Resources had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 9.13%. The business had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 73.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a $0.0399 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This is an increase from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.68%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its stake in Teck Resources by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 29,149 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $885,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the period. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc increased its position in Teck Resources by 2.7% in the third quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 21,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $531,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Teck Resources by 1.9% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 44,502 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,109,000 after buying an additional 826 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Teck Resources by 3.8% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 26,234 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $653,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Teck Resources by 8.3% in the third quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 13,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 48.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Teck Resources

Teck Resources Ltd. is a resource company, which engages in mining and development of mineral properties. It organized into business units focused on steelmaking coal, copper, zinc, and energy. The firm also offers lead, silver, molybdenum and various specialty and other metals, chemicals and fertilizers.

See Also: Buy Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Teck Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teck Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.