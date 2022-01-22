Enel (BIT:ENEL) Given a €7.20 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a €7.20 ($8.18) price objective on Enel (BIT:ENEL) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €8.50 ($9.66) price target on Enel in a report on Thursday, November 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €10.50 ($11.93) price target on Enel in a report on Monday, January 17th. UBS Group set a €9.50 ($10.80) price target on Enel in a report on Friday, January 14th. Barclays set a €9.70 ($11.02) price target on Enel in a report on Thursday, November 25th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €7.70 ($8.75) price target on Enel in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €9.08 ($10.32).

Enel has a 52-week low of €4.16 ($4.73) and a 52-week high of €5.59 ($6.35).

Enel SpA, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the electricity and gas sectors worldwide. The company generates, transmits, distributes, purchases, transports, and sells electricity; transports and markets natural gas; supplies LNG; and designs, develops, constructs, operates, manages, and maintains generation plants and transmission grids.

