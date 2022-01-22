FY2021 EPS Estimates for PlayAGS Inc Cut by Truist Financial (NYSE:AGS)

PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS) – Equities researchers at Truist Financial reduced their FY2021 EPS estimates for PlayAGS in a research note issued on Tuesday, January 18th. Truist Financial analyst B. Jonas now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.61) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($0.49). Truist Financial also issued estimates for PlayAGS’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.24) EPS and Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.04) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded PlayAGS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, PlayAGS presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.13.

PlayAGS stock opened at $7.65 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $282.51 million, a PE ratio of -8.90 and a beta of 3.34. PlayAGS has a 12 month low of $4.73 and a 12 month high of $11.32. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.93, a current ratio of 3.36 and a quick ratio of 2.85.

PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $67.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.68 million. PlayAGS had a negative return on equity of 63.88% and a negative net margin of 13.01%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.31) earnings per share.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in PlayAGS by 350.8% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 4,585 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in PlayAGS by 521.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 5,195 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of PlayAGS in the 3rd quarter valued at $85,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PlayAGS in the 2nd quarter valued at $111,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in PlayAGS during the 2nd quarter worth about $157,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.44% of the company’s stock.

AGS is a global company focused on creating a diverse mix of entertaining gaming experiences for every kind of player. Their roots are firmly planted in the Class II Native American gaming market, but their customer-centric culture and growth have helped them branch out to become a leading all-inclusive commercial gaming supplier.

