Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) Reaches New 1-Year Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday after KeyCorp lowered their price target on the stock from $72.00 to $65.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Lyft traded as low as $35.79 and last traded at $36.91, with a volume of 140724 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $37.60.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. MKM Partners reduced their price target on Lyft from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. UBS Group raised Lyft from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Lyft from $72.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Lyft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wedbush reduced their target price on Lyft from $85.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.97.

Get Lyft alerts:

In other Lyft news, insider Kristin Sverchek sold 8,857 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.06, for a total transaction of $399,096.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mary Agnes Wilderotter sold 2,860 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.84, for a total value of $151,122.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 29,411 shares of company stock worth $1,307,732. 5.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lyft during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lyft during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lyft by 70.5% during the 3rd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 561 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lyft by 191.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 664 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Lyft by 77.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 886 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. 78.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm has a market capitalization of $12.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.92 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $42.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.79.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The ride-sharing company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.61. The business had revenue of $864.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $860.24 million. Lyft had a negative return on equity of 68.30% and a negative net margin of 43.05%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.44) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Lyft, Inc. will post -2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT)

Lyft, Inc engages in the provision and management of online social rideshare community platform. It provides access to a network of shared bikes and scooters for shorter rides and first-mile and last-mile legs of multimodal trips, information about nearby public transit routes, and Lyft Rentals to offer riders a view of transportation options when planning any trip.

Featured Article: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for Lyft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lyft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.