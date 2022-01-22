International Media Acquisition Corp’s (NASDAQ:IMAQU) Lock-Up Period Set To End on January 25th

International Media Acquisition’s (NASDAQ:IMAQU) lock-up period is set to end on Tuesday, January 25th. International Media Acquisition had issued 20,000,000 shares in its public offering on July 29th. The total size of the offering was $200,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the expiration of the company’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing company insiders and major shareholders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

Shares of IMAQU opened at $10.27 on Friday. International Media Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.95 and a 12 month high of $11.23. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.45.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Media Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $447,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Media Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $784,000. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of International Media Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,803,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in International Media Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,457,000. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in International Media Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,090,000.

