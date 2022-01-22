Bionomics Ltd.’s Quiet Period Will Expire on January 25th (NASDAQ:BNOX)

Bionomics’ (NASDAQ:BNOX) quiet period is set to end on Tuesday, January 25th. Bionomics had issued 1,622,000 shares in its public offering on December 16th. The total size of the offering was $20,031,700 based on an initial share price of $12.35. During the company’s quiet period, underwriters and any insiders involved in the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

BNOX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Bionomics in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Bionomics in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Bionomics in a report on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Bionomics in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Bionomics in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Bionomics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.00.

Get Bionomics alerts:

NASDAQ:BNOX opened at $12.42 on Friday. Bionomics has a 12 month low of $10.53 and a 12 month high of $22.00.

Bionomics Limited is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical developing novel, allosteric ion channel modulators designed to transform the lives of patients suffering from serious central nervous system disorders. Bionomics Limited is based in ADELAIDE, Australia.

Featured Article: Range Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Bionomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bionomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.