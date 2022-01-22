FY2021 EPS Estimates for Boston Properties, Inc. Cut by Analyst (NYSE:BXP)

Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) – Equities research analysts at Truist Financial lowered their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Boston Properties in a report released on Tuesday, January 18th. Truist Financial analyst M. Lewis now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $6.50 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $6.51. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Boston Properties’ Q4 2021 earnings at $1.49 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $8.04 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $8.80 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on BXP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Boston Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $118.00 to $131.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Boston Properties from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 5th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Boston Properties from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Boston Properties presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.27.

NYSE BXP opened at $114.44 on Friday. Boston Properties has a 1-year low of $88.45 and a 1-year high of $128.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 5.83 and a quick ratio of 5.83. The company has a market cap of $17.88 billion, a PE ratio of 56.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $117.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.53.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($1.01). The business had revenue of $730.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $708.97 million. Boston Properties had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 4.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.57 EPS.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 192.16%.

In other news, President Douglas T. Linde sold 34,476 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.58, for a total value of $4,088,164.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Frank D. Burt sold 2,116 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.89, for a total value of $251,571.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 40,701 shares of company stock valued at $4,825,789. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Boston Properties by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,992,599 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $228,332,000 after purchasing an additional 32,766 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 52.7% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,983 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $687,000 after buying an additional 2,065 shares in the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boston Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at about $222,000. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 28,577 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,096,000 after buying an additional 1,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in Boston Properties by 91,817.2% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 26,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,055,000 after purchasing an additional 26,627 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.47% of the company’s stock.

About Boston Properties

Boston Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It develops, acquires, manages and owns a portfolio of Class A properties. The firm operates through the following geographical locations: Boston, New York, San Francisco and Washington. The company was founded by Mortimer Benjamin Zuckerman and Edward H.

