Zacks Investment Research Upgrades KnowBe4 (NASDAQ:KNBE) to Buy

KnowBe4 (NASDAQ:KNBE) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $24.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 16.22% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “KnowBe4 Inc. is a provider of security awareness platform. KnowBe4 Inc. is based in TAMPA BAY, Fla. “

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of KnowBe4 from $35.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of KnowBe4 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of KnowBe4 in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, lifted their price objective on shares of KnowBe4 from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.21.

NASDAQ KNBE opened at $20.65 on Thursday. KnowBe4 has a one year low of $16.77 and a one year high of $36.67. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.88.

KnowBe4 (NASDAQ:KNBE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01. The business had revenue of $64.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.28 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that KnowBe4 will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

In other KnowBe4 news, CFO Shrikrishna Venkataraman sold 11,216 shares of KnowBe4 stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.01, for a total value of $314,160.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 1,538,246 shares of KnowBe4 stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.72, for a total transaction of $38,025,441.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,751,028 shares of company stock valued at $43,256,426.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. acquired a new position in shares of KnowBe4 during the second quarter valued at $1,036,962,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of KnowBe4 by 154.4% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,078,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,566,000 after acquiring an additional 2,475,284 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of KnowBe4 by 277.9% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,183,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,917,000 after acquiring an additional 2,341,345 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of KnowBe4 by 29.5% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,332,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,251,000 after acquiring an additional 303,545 shares during the period. Finally, Whale Rock Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of KnowBe4 during the second quarter valued at $39,088,000. 41.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KnowBe4 Company Profile

KnowBe4, Inc engages in the development of security awareness training and simulated phishing platform. Its security awareness platform enables organizations to assess, monitor, and minimize the ongoing cybersecurity threat of social engineering attacks. The company's products include Kevin Mitnick Security Awareness Training, a security awareness training product; KnowBe4 Enterprise Awareness Training, an integrated platform that simulated random attacks; KCM GRC Platform, a SaaS-based GRC platform; PhishER, analyses suspected attacks that employees report by clicking the Phish Alert Button within their email applications; and KnowBe4 Compliance Manager that help customers save time and resources by providing an intuitive user interface with streamlined workflows that enables visibility into the ongoing audit and compliance processes at various levels of the business.

