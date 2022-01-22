Ames National Co. (NASDAQ:ATLO) Short Interest Update

Ames National Co. (NASDAQ:ATLO) was the target of a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 36,300 shares, a drop of 19.3% from the December 15th total of 45,000 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 15,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days.

Shares of Ames National stock opened at $24.83 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $225.75 million, a P/E ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.98. Ames National has a 12-month low of $22.05 and a 12-month high of $27.90.

Ames National (NASDAQ:ATLO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $17.33 million during the quarter. Ames National had a net margin of 33.01% and a return on equity of 11.42%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 31st. Ames National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.85%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ATLO. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Ames National by 62.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Ames National by 234.8% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 9,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ames National during the 2nd quarter worth about $273,000. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd bought a new stake in Ames National during the 2nd quarter worth about $331,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Ames National during the 2nd quarter worth about $359,000. 22.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ames National Company Profile

Ames National Corp. operates as a bank holding company. Its lending activities consist primarily of short-term and medium-term commercial and agricultural real estate loans, residential real estate loans, agricultural and business operating loans and lines of credit, equipment loans, vehicle loans, personal loans and lines of credit, home improvement loans and origination of mortgage loans for sale into the secondary market.

