Annexon, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANNX) Short Interest Update

Annexon, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANNX) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,810,000 shares, an increase of 16.0% from the December 15th total of 1,560,000 shares. Currently, 6.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 363,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.0 days.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ANNX. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Annexon by 191.2% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,022,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,028,000 after buying an additional 671,371 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Annexon by 8.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,135,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,587,000 after purchasing an additional 237,497 shares in the last quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Annexon during the second quarter worth about $4,639,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Annexon by 23.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 936,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,084,000 after purchasing an additional 178,578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sphera Funds Management LTD. purchased a new position in Annexon during the second quarter worth about $3,339,000.

ANNX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Annexon in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of Annexon in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Annexon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of Annexon in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Annexon in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Annexon has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:ANNX opened at $7.50 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.26. Annexon has a one year low of $6.84 and a one year high of $38.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $287.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.47 and a beta of 0.19.

Annexon (NASDAQ:ANNX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.93) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by ($0.06). On average, equities research analysts forecast that Annexon will post -3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Annexon

Annexon, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutics for autoimmune and neurodegenerative diseases. It focuses on the treatment of body, brain, and eye disorders. The company's C1q is an initiating molecule of the classical complement pathway that targets distinct disease processes, such as antibody-mediated autoimmune disease and complement-mediated neurodegeneration.

