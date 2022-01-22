Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade

Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) shares gapped down before the market opened on Friday after BTIG Research lowered their price target on the stock from $372.00 to $360.00. The stock had previously closed at $292.73, but opened at $278.00. BTIG Research currently has a buy rating on the stock. Intuitive Surgical shares last traded at $272.75, with a volume of 54,516 shares traded.

ISRG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Citigroup raised Intuitive Surgical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $370.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $352.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $330.00 to $300.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Erste Group lowered Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $375.00 to $325.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $320.06.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, CFO Marshall Mohr sold 20,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.20, for a total transaction of $6,945,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.73, for a total transaction of $2,502,975.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1,000.0% in the fourth quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 77 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC increased its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 78 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the third quarter worth $29,000. Hudock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 81 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% in the third quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 84 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. 29.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm has a market capitalization of $96.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.17, a P/E/G ratio of 6.55 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $336.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $342.84.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 30.78% and a return on equity of 15.98%. Intuitive Surgical’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

