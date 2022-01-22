Ardagh Metal Packaging (NYSE:AMBP) Rating Increased to Outperform at BMO Capital Markets

Ardagh Metal Packaging (NYSE:AMBP) was upgraded by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $11.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective points to a potential upside of 25.71% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $13.60 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.51.

NYSE:AMBP opened at $8.75 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.12. Ardagh Metal Packaging has a 1-year low of $8.38 and a 1-year high of $12.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.52, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Ardagh Metal Packaging (NYSE:AMBP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Analysts forecast that Ardagh Metal Packaging will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Ardagh Metal Packaging in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $710,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,265,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $579,000. Akaris Global Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,161,000. Finally, Empyrean Capital Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,840,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.64% of the company’s stock.

About Ardagh Metal Packaging

Ardagh Metal Packaging SA is a provider of sustainable and infinitely-recyclable beverage cans. Ardagh Metal Packaging SA, formerly known as Gores Holdings V Inc, is based in LUXEMBOURG.

