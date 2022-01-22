Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) Sets New 12-Month Low on Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) reached a new 52-week low on Friday after Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on the stock from $225.00 to $198.00. The stock traded as low as $200.12 and last traded at $201.74, with a volume of 18589 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $213.17.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on ECL. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $245.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Ecolab from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $245.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Ecolab in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a $235.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $230.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Ecolab from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $227.92.

In related news, EVP Timothy P. Mulhere sold 17,913 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.48, for a total value of $4,253,979.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Elizabeth A. Simermeyer sold 7,539 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.53, for a total value of $1,775,660.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,991 shares of company stock valued at $12,823,269 in the last ninety days. 1.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Ecolab by 0.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,500,662 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,428,492,000 after purchasing an additional 201,746 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 5.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,743,497 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,424,409,000 after acquiring an additional 587,269 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 12.7% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,494,061 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,146,171,000 after acquiring an additional 617,575 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 1.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,285,775 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $880,197,000 after acquiring an additional 68,539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 0.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,730,457 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $768,361,000 after acquiring an additional 17,928 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $227.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $222.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.01.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.08. Ecolab had a return on equity of 20.45% and a net margin of 9.08%. The company had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. Ecolab’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 14th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 13th. This is a boost from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.17%.

Ecolab Company Profile (NYSE:ECL)

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

